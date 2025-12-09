Vehicle used in killing of Witness D found, suspects identified

Marius van der Merwe testified as Witness D in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





Van der Merwe was gunned down at his home in Brakpan on the East Rand on Friday.





A CCTV video footage captured a white bakkie pulling up behind the deceased's vehicle as he was about to open the gate to his residence.





Van der Merwe was then shotseveral times and died on the scene.





Masemola also confirmed that three persons of interest have been identified and taken in for questioning.





The commissioner visited Van der Merwe’s family in Brakpan on Monday, and said a white Chevrolet bakkie was found abandoned in Alexandra on Saturday by two men just hours after the killing.





"We believe that we have found the vehicle used in the murder of Mr Marius van der Merwe,” Masemola said.





“The vehicle fits the description of the vehicle that we have been looking for. We have taken the car to our forensic laboratory for further analysis."





Masemola also confirmed that police are investigating two other cases involving Van der Merwe, including the Duduza murder, which was the subject of his testimony at the Madlanga Commission, and a previous attempt on his life in September.





The firearm used in the murder has not been found and the motive for the murder remains unclear.





Masemola said authorities are still discussing the safety and security of officials and witnesses involved in the Madlanga Commission.





"The NATJOINTS and the commission officials met over the weekend, and discussions are being finalised on the implementation of the enhanced security plan."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)