Govt: Varsities withholding qualifications from indebted students ’self-defeating’

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube told Parliament on Wednesday that indebted graduates struggle to find jobs when their certificates are withheld.

She said the department's raised its concerns with university principals across the country, adding that students should not be disadvantaged because of outstanding fees.

ALSO READ: Dube-Ncube's home torched as new deputy minister role announced

“We have had universities where students still complain about this matter, and I think it is going to be up to us now to actually go deeper and say which are those that are not even adhering what they have agreed upon as principals to say students should be given their qualifications, statements and letters.”

She also believes the matter is self-defeating, as students cannot be expected to pay back their debts if they are unemployed or unable to prove that they are qualified.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)