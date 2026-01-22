Vanderbijlpark scholar transport driver to remain behind bars

Ayanda Dludla, 22, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

It’s understood that the minibus driver, who was operating with an expired driving permit, was attempting to overtake at the time of the crash on Monday.

He was initially charged with 14 counts of culpable homicide.

Those charges have now been changed to murder.

He also faces an additional three charges of attempted murder, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

The case has been postponed to 5 March after he decided to abandon his bid for bail.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, accompanied by law enforcement officers, intercepted a scholar transport driver ferrying nine pupils in an unregistered vehicle in Centurion.

The Toyota Yaris was stopped outside Lyttelton Primary School on Wednesday and was found to be fitted with false registration plates.

Some of the learners were reportedly being transported from as far as Atteridgeville in Pretoria.

Inspections by Tshwane metro police and national traffic officials revealed that the vehicle was unroadworthy, lacked a valid licence disc, and the driver was operating without a professional driving permit.

Police further confirmed that the vehicle's registration number did not match its VIN, leading to the car being discontinued from use.

