Vanderbijlpark minibus driver had expired permit

The 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital.

Police say the overloaded scholar transport vehicle collided with a truck while trying to overtake.

The horrific crash claimed the lives of 12 schoolchildren.

The suspect faces 12 counts of culpable homicide, as well as charges of reckless and negligent driving.

"We have now established that the Public Driver's Certificate had expired last November, and therefore he was driving without the necessary permit,” Lesufi said during a briefing on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court soon.

Lesufi said regulating private scholar transport arrangements is not easy, but that the provincial government is aware that changes to transport regulations are needed.

"An incident of this magnitude calls for a review of some of our legislation, regulations, and the support system in this particular sector," he added.

"Transport and Education MECs have been assigned to come up with proposals that will assist us to ensure that we eliminate this kind of behaviour within the transport sector."

