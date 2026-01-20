Vanderbijlpark driver arrested for deadly scholar transport crash

The driver was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital.

He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court within 48 hours.

ALSO READ: Gauteng Health revises Vanderbijlpark crash death toll to 12

According to Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the suspect will face 12 counts of culpable homicide, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

"After the police visited the hospitals and the mortuary to verify the number of fatalities and injuries, it can be confirmed that 12 learners died at the accident scene, and five were taken to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment."

