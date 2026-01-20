 Vanderbijlpark driver arrested for deadly scholar transport crash
Updated | By Jacaranda FM

Police in Gauteng have arrested the 22-year-old scholar transport driver involved in Monday's crash that claimed the lives of 12 schoolchildren in Vanderbijlpark.

Supplied/ Gauteng department of Education

The driver was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital.

He is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court within 48 hours.

According to Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the suspect will face 12 counts of culpable homicide, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

"After the police visited the hospitals and the mortuary to verify the number of fatalities and injuries, it can be confirmed that 12 learners died at the accident scene, and five were taken to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment."

