Vanderbijlpark crash: Two more pupils succumb to injuries, driver in court

Two more pupils died in the hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.





This is just days after the horrific crash, which claimed 12 children's lives on Monday.





Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says these deaths will be added to the charges against the driver, who will make his first court appearance on Thursday.





"The 22-year-old scholar transport driver is now facing 14 counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.



"The suspect is expected to appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court."





One child has been discharged from the hospital.





Masondo says the driver of the truck escaped unharmed, while the passenger sustained injuries and was receiving treatment in the hospital.





Investigations continue as police are in the process of gathering witness statements.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)