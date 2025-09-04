Usindiso report exposes Joburg housing crisis, Lesufi vows action

The report was released on Wednesday.





The commission was set up following the deadly fire that killed 77 people in the hijacked Usindiso Building in August 2023.





The commission, which was chaired by retired Justice Sisi Khampepe, was established to look into whether anyone can be held liable for the deaths at the hijacked building and the extent of abandoned properties across the city.





The fire ripped through the overcrowded five-storey building in Marshalltown shortly after midnight.





It was later discovered that emergency exits on most floors had been barricaded, trapping many sleeping residents.





Some of the findings indicates that illegal rent collection by criminal syndicates is not the root cause of the issue instead, extreme poverty, a lack of affordable housing, and municipal failure are the problem.





The commission's investigation, which included inspecting close to 110 properties which revealed widespread fire hazards, with nearly 80% of buildings having safety issues and more than 70% lacking basic fire safety equipment.





Most properties (77%) were found to be without essential services such as water, sanitation, refuse removal, and electricity.





Key findings include: Chronic underinvestment in affordable housing; overcrowded, dilapidated buildings with poor structural integrity; rampant non-compliance with city by-laws.





The commission's final recommendations urge the City of Johannesburg to urgently revise its Inner-City Housing Implementation Plan (ICHIP), restore essential services to dangerous buildings, and reallocate budget toward emergency and social housing.





It also calls for the establishment of a new Directorate for Property Management, improved by-law enforcement, and collaboration between local and provincial governments.





Lesufi said there will be a joint task team with the city to implement the recommendations.





The survivors of the fire are yet to be allocated housing as some continue to live similar buildings in the inner city.





