US wants to join G20 summit, end boycott: Ramaphosa





Washington had said it would not take part in the November 22-23 summit because it objected to the priorities for the meeting set by South Africa, which holds the G20's rotating presidency this year.





"We have received notice from the United States, a notice which we are still in discussions with them over, about a change of mind about participating in one shape, form or other in the summit," Ramaphosa told reporters.





"This comes at a late hour before the summit begins. And so therefore, we do need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means," he said.





South Africa saw the development as "a positive sign," the president said.





"All countries are here, and the United States, the biggest economy in the world, needs to be here," he said.





"So it's pleasing to hear that there is a change of approach, and so we are still discussing how that will manifest."





US President Donald Trump has singled out South Africa for harsh treatment on a number of issues since he returned to the White House in January, notably making debunked claims of white Afrikaners being systematically "killed and slaughtered" in the country.





ALSO READ: