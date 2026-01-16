US slams South Africa for Iran's presence at naval drills

Vessels from China, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates sailed into waters off Cape Town around a week ago to take part in the exercises as part of the BRICS grouping of nations.





Reports in local media said the South Africa government had sought to have Iran drop out of the China-led drill, which is taking place amid a crackdown in Iran that activists say left thousands dead.





It was unclear to what extent the Iranian vessels were involved in the exercises, which were justified by the South African navy as necessary to "ensure the safety of shipping lanes and maritime economic activities."





Critics have noted the drill brings together nations with major diplomatic differences with the United States while Pretoria is seeking to improve its own battered ties with Washington.





"Iran is a destabilizing actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises -– in any capacity -– undermines maritime security and regional stability," the US embassy in South Africa posted on Facebook.





"It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing, and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves," it said.





Ties between Washington and Pretoria have hit rock bottom over several policy differences, including South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over the Gaza war.





"South Africa can't lecture the world on 'justice' while cozying up to Iran," the embassy said.





US President Donald Trump had threatened military action against Iran should it carry out the death penalty against people arrested over the protests, although he appeared to back away from that option.





The Trump administration has accused South Africa of anti-American policies and boycotted its G20 summit in November, also imposing 30 percent trade tariffs.