US refugee admissions to prioritise white Afrikaners

It is understood the Trump administration is discussing a refugee admissions cap of around 40 000 for next year.

According to Reuters, around 30 000 refugee spaces will be allocated to white Afrikaners.

US President Donald Trump has maintained that White South Africans have suffered racial discrimination and violence in South Africa.

Since May, around 93 Afrikaners have left for the US.

The US Department released its annual human rights report earlier this week, where it accused Pretoria of abuses against racial minorities.

In a statement, government labelled the report inaccurate and deeply flawed, saying it failed to reflect the reality of a constitutional democracy.

Afghans who aided the U.S. government during the conflict in Afghanistan are also being considered for refugee admissions.

The Trump administration is also weighing whether to resettle Ukrainians.

