LISTEN: US could look to sideline SA from G20, expert warns
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
An international relations expert says she wouldn’t be surprised
if the United States looks for ways to sideline South Africa during
Washington’s G20 Presidency.
South Africa concluded its term on Sunday, after hosting what many world leaders described as a highly successful G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg.
The event concluded without the usual ceremonial handover, as the US had boycotted the gathering.
Despite objections from Washington, the G20 adopted its leaders' declaration a day earlier than expected.
International relations expert Dr Noluthando Phungula believes it was a strategic move by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whom she feels has been patient with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.
“I am certain that he is quite frustrated seeing the success of the summit despite his absence and the absence of his country. So, in truth, South Africa and the rest of the world have truly blue ticked him. But I think that he will certainly want to pay off in the following year.”
President Ramaphosa earlier stated that he would not hand over the presidency of the G20 to a US embassy representative after Trump refused to attend this weekend's summit.
The Trump administration said it would send the charge d'affaires of its US embassy in South Africa for the handover, with Washington assuming the 2026 presidency of the group of leading economies.
A handover is set to take place at government offices between officials of the same ranking sometime this week.
Trump's absence from the Johannesburg summit follows his withdrawal of the United States from other multilateral events and his feud with Pretoria over a range of international and domestic issues, including claims that white South Africans are persecuted.
The US embassy told South Africa ahead of the summit that its priorities "run counter" to US policy views, and no joint declaration could be issued after the meeting because of its absence and objections.
