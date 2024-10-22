US condemns killings of Mozambique opposition figures after election

"The United States condemns the killings of lawyer Elvino Dias and Podemos parliamentary candidate Paulo Guambe in Mozambique," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We join the calls made by all four of Mozambique's national political parties in urging a swift and thorough investigation. Those responsible for these crimes must be held accountable," he added.

The pair were killed when their car was surrounded by other vehicles in capital Maputo on Saturday, just over a week after Mondlane stood in October 9 presidential elections. The results are expected to be released this week.

Mozambique has seen unrest following the vote, with riot police dispersing crowds in Maputo on Monday protesting against alleged electoral fraud.

"We urge all state institutions, political leaders, citizens and stakeholders to resolve electoral disputes peacefully and lawfully, rejecting violence and inflammatory rhetoric," Miller said.

The European Union, African Union and United Nations have also condemned the killings of Dias and Guambe, and called on the authorities to identify the perpetrators.

Last year, several people were killed in clashes after municipal elections were won by Frelimo, the party in power since independence 49 years ago.

President Filipe Nyusi, 65, is stepping down after his two terms allowed by the constitution but his party's candidate, Daniel Chapo, is widely expected to win.