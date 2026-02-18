US actor Shia LaBeouf charged over New Orleans brawl: media

Police were called to the popular French Quarter neighborhood at about 12:45 am local time (0645 GMT) in response to a report of an assault.

Investigators said LaBeouf, 39, caused a disturbance and was "becoming increasingly aggressive" at an unidentified business, adding that a staff member had tried to eject the actor from the establishment, according to the New York Times.

One person reported "being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times," police said in a statement to media.

Witnesses told police that LaBeouf had left the area but later returned and began "acting even more aggressive," according to several media reports.

LaBeouf reportedly struck the same person again and hit another in the nose.

The actor was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery, a misdemeanor, after being treated for injuries at a hospital, the Times said.

The "Transformers" and "Megalopolis" star has previously been accused of violence.

In December 2020, LaBeouf's former girlfriend, the musician FKA twigs, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual battery and assault.

The pair reached an out-of-court settlement in the case last summer.