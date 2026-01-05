US action in Venezuela ‘exposes limits of international law’

Expert Johan Stremlau has been commenting on the US military operation in Venezuela to capture leader Nicholas Maduro.





President Donald Trump said the United States would run the country until what he calls a proper transition of power.





Washington's actions have raised questions about international law, with South Africa labelling the military raid a violation of the United Nations Charter.





Stremlau says while the US is widely considered to have been in the wrong, the world is made up of independent nations and international law works when countries agree to follow it.





He has warned Trump's suggestion that the US will oversee Venezuela is vague and could further destabilise the country.





"If the US was serious about straightening out Venezuela, they would let the political process now unfold and have elections and internationally supervised elections. There is the woman who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her opposition to Maduro.”





READ: Dirco says all South Africans in Venezuela accounted for





Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that Washington isn't seeking a complete regime change or elections.





Cuba says 32 of its citizens were killed during in combat operations in Caracas on Saturday.





Stremlau says South Africa calling for a UN Security Council meeting is a principled move.





On whether South Africa should also expect an attack similar to Venezuela following Trump’s widely debunked claims of a white genocide, Stremlau says there is little cause for concern.





" If South Africa was in the Western hemisphere, it might be a provocation, but I really think that DIRCO is sensible enough. South Africa has many friends in the international community.”





