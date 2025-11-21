US accuses Ramaphosa of ‘running his mouth’ amid continued G20 spat

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has responded to comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the United States has had a "change of mind" about boycotting the G20 summit in Johannesburg this weekend and wanted to take part in some form.





Ramaphosa made the remarks on Thursday afternoon, only for the White House to hit back hours later.





“The United States is not participating in official talks at the G20 in South Africa. I saw the South African president running his mouth a little bit against the United States and the President of the United States earlier today, and that language is not appreciated by the president or his team,” Leavitt said.

READ: US wants to join G20 summit, end boycott: Ramaphosa

Washington had said it would not take part in the November 22-23 summit because it objected to the priorities for the meeting set by South Africa, which holds the G20's rotating presidency this year.





Ramaphosa said they received a notice from Washington that it has changed its mind about attending the meeting in Johannesburg this weekend, describing the move as a positive sign.





“As I often said, boycott politics never work. It's always best to be inside the tent than being outside,” he added.





But Leavitt told reporters the Trump administration hasn't done an 11th-hour about-turn.





"The ambassador or representative of the embassy of South Africa is simply there to recognise that the United States will be the host of the G20. They are receiving that send-off at the end of the event. They are not there to participate in official talks despite what the South African president is falsely claiming."





Meanwhile, in a message posted on X, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has confirmed Ramaphosa will not hand the G20 Presidency over to a Charge d'Affaires.



