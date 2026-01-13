UPDATE: Second person dies in Westville shooting

The shooting happened in Westville on Tuesday afternoon.

ALSO READ: One dead in Pinetown business complex shooting

Emergency services say the alleged perpetrator died at the scene after turning the gun on himself.

The KZN SAPS says police in Westville have opened a murder case and an inquest docket.

“Police in Westville have opened a case of murder and an inquest docket after a man and a woman died in an apparent murder suicide incident outside an office park in Westville on Tuesday afternoon,” said spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.

“It is reported that the man arrived at the office park and wanted to see the woman, whom he was not sure was on duty or not, but was denied entry and was advised to wait for her outside.”

Netshiunda said a few moments later, the woman was reportedly dropped off by a vehicle, and they had an argument outside the guard room, which led to the man drawing a firearm and shooting the woman before turning the gun on himself.

“The man was declared dead at the scene, whilst the woman succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, although a domestic-related difference cannot be ruled out.”