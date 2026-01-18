UPDATE: Cape Town mass shooting death toll rises to eight
Updated | By Bulletin
Seven people were shot dead on Protea Road in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi East early on Saturday morning.
Police say a woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital while two people remain in a critical condition.
Western Cape Police Chief Thembisile Patekile visited the crime scene and says it's believed the attack is extortion related.
ALSO READ: Deadly Cape Town shooting: Manhunt underway after 7 killedin Philippi attack
He says no arrests have been made yet.
" More than three men came in here where they started shooting at the patrons and the owner of the shebeen. We are looking for the people that have been identified as the people that were behind this. The place is an illegal shebeen."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago