UPDATE: Cape Town mass shooting death toll rises to eight

Seven people were shot dead on Protea Road in the Marikana Informal Settlement in Philippi East early on Saturday morning.

Police say a woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital while two people remain in a critical condition.

Western Cape Police Chief Thembisile Patekile visited the crime scene and says it's believed the attack is extortion related.

ALSO READ: Deadly Cape Town shooting: Manhunt underway after 7 killedin Philippi attack

He says no arrests have been made yet.

" More than three men came in here where they started shooting at the patrons and the owner of the shebeen. We are looking for the people that have been identified as the people that were behind this. The place is an illegal shebeen."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)