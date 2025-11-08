'Until we win, we will not stop' - March and March

The organisation held a protest in Durban's Point area on Friday to oppose the presence of undocumented migrants.





March and March claims Point has become a hub for criminal activity and that undocumented foreigners have taken control of the neighbourhood.





The group, along with Operation Dudula in Gauteng, have been voicing their frustrations around illegal immigration.





A High Court judgement in Johannesburg this week has barred Operation Dudula from demanding IDs from individuals at health facilities.





March and March has been carrying out similar activities in KZN and said they were disappointed by the ruling.





ALSO READ: March and March disappointed by court ruling on Operation Dudula ID checks





The group on Friday handed a memorandum to police and officials from eThekwini Municipality.





Spokesperson Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has urged leaders to address rising crime and act against hijacked buildings.





" We are hoping that we will get a response and it will be quick. We're not saying that South Africans are innocent, but we're saying that in South Africa, South Africans, can be easily identified. You can see them. You can find them.





“But with these people, they're creating places that are no-go areas that we are not even feeling comfortable with accessing because we know that they have taken over these places. We are tired."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)