UniZulu reveals name of in-coming vice-chancellor

She will officially take up the role in January, replacing Professor Xoliswa Mtose.

Kunene is currently the deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at the institution.

The university says her appointment marks a strong step toward a sustainable and transformative future.

"Her exceptional leadership of the research and innovation portfolio has contributed to growth in student success and graduation rate, technology transfer, and the ecosystem for research and innovation,” the university said in a statement.

"Prof Kunene has previously served in many senior leadership roles at UniZulu, including as Dean of the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering from 2016 to 2021; as Deputy Dean for Research and Internationalisation from 2014 to 2016 and as Head of Department for Agriculture - all in the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering.

"Prof Kunene is known for her work on characterisation of indigenous Nguni (Zulu) sheep for conservation, as well as indigenous chickens in South Africa. Her extensive educational background includes degrees from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and University of Swaziland, being a research fellow at the University of Perugia and obtaining a leadership certificate from University of Stellenbosch. "





