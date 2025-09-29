Unions differing on Gwarube’s KZN rescue mission

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has travelled to the province after convening the talks with top government officials to map out a recovery plan.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa says it welcomes the intervention, but insists teacher unions must have a say in the process.

The union says teachers have been dealing with late payments, frozen posts, and poor support.

Spokesperson Thirona Moodley says the recovery must come with accountability.

"In the short term to overcome the immediate challenges, there has to be some kind of cash injection to rescue the province now. In the long term, NAPTOSA calls for the minister to call for a forensic audit into the extent of the irregular and wasteful expenditure in the department."

On the other hand, KZN provincial secretary of SADTU, Nomarashiya Caluza, says they don’t see the point of the minister coming to the province.

"There's nothing that we are expecting out of that meeting. The minister is supposed to stay there at national, engage with the Minister of Finance [Enoch Godongwana] at national for them to augment the budget of KZN.

"There's no<iframe src="https://iframe.iono.fm/c/1928?layout=modern" width="100%" height="535" frameborder="0" referrerpolicy="unsafe-url" loading="lazy"></iframe>al media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)