Manufacturing 'offers hope' as unemployment rises to 33.2%

"We always see a bit of a turndown in South Africa during the winter period," he says.





"The real problem is, and we going to see this until things change, is that we not tackling the real problems, such as transport and the railways. Big businesses are still struggling to get as much as electricity that they need, and the infrastructure is at a large degree rotten and we haven't put much into it."





Stats SA released its quarterly labour force survey on Tuesday, showing joblessness rose by 0.3 percent in the second quarter this year and now sits at 33.2%.





The number of unemployed people grew by 140,000 to 8.4 million, while the number of employed people rose by 19,000, to 16.8 million.





Bagraim says despite the figures, there's reason to be hopeful.





"Manufacturing has gone up considerably, and it's pleasing to see. Because as soon as manufacturing goes up and we see other industries following suit. So we should see an uptake of other industries in the next quarter review."