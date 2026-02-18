Unemployment drops, provinces and graduate jobless rate raise concern

An expert says the real story lies in the regional breakdown, where only the Western Cape, Limpopo and the Northern Cape are below the national average of 31.4%, while the remaining six provinces are above it.





Stats SA's Chief Director for Social Statistics Solly Molayi says many provinces continue to face significant unemployment challenges despite the overall decline.





He adds that a major concern is the rise in discouraged work-seekers, which increased from 3.5 million to 3.7 million.





" These are the people who are saying, 'I'm discouraged looking for a job because the job is not available within my area, and I also don't have the means to actually look for a job'".





ALSO READ: Stats SA: poverty in South Africa declines after nearly two decades





"We are having more and more of those who are classified as discouraged. Hence, when you look at provinces, provinces like your Limpopo province, and North West, we are seeing a lot of discouraged jobseekers within those provinces."





Molayi also points to a worrying shift in graduate unemployment.





He says the rate has now reached 10.3% , moving into double digits after remaining below 10% in previous years.





" Which means that you will be likely to struggle to get employment, and this goes to the economy itself. In terms of increase, we really need to work on increasing the economy and absorption rate so that the graduates can also get into employment."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)