Unemployment, crime, agriculture on parties’ SONA wish list

The parties have been speaking ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

Ramaphosa will present his administration's plans under the Government of National Unity.

The ANC's Chief Whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli, believes tackling poverty and unemployment will help reduce crime.

"If you don't deal with crime and corruption, you will not succeed in attracting investors into your economy because there will be fear that this investment may be without any benefits."





READ: Business hoping Ramaphosa outlines growth plans

The DA's Karabo Khakhau says they want more support for farmers and improvements in early childhood development.

"Small and medium farmers to make sure that they will be able to get their produce to market, and making sure our ports are working well enough to get the economy working, and making sure bilateral agreements that we have internationally are strengthened."

IFP Chief Whip Nhlanhla Hadebe, meanwhile, says they expect the president to address concerns around embattled financial services provider, Ithala.

"Ithala is very crucial in the development of underprivileged communities. We want all efforts to be done to rescue Ithala."