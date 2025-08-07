Unemployed KZN doctors await promised jobs

On Wednesday, the doctors marched to the Provincial premier's office in Pietermaritzburg, demanding officials honour previous commitments.

In June, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane announced 20 new positions.

Spokesperson for the group, Dr Nobuhle Makhanya, said while these have been filled, many others are still looking for work.

She said the 100 new vacancies are expected to be advertised next week.

"They have committed to releasing more posts. Since, you know, this is like our third march, it is a bit incomplete until it is done and fulfilled until the posts are released and our doctors are employed," said Makhanya.

"But it is a victory that we welcome, and we do hope that they keep their word, as they have with the 20 posts that they said they would release, which were released."

