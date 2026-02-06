34 undocumented workers found at Newcastle factory, employers arrested
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The Labour Department says dozens of undocumented workers were found during an inspection at a clothing factory in Newcastle.
The Labour Department says dozens of undocumented workers were found during an inspection at a clothing factory in Newcastle.
Officials targeted farms, clothing and textile facilities on Thursday.
The department says officials descended on a clothing factory where they found 34 undocumented foreign nationals working without valid permits.
They say two Chinese employers were then arrested for violating immigration laws.
Workers living on the premises have been given until the end of today to vacate the building.
Inspectors described the accommodation as a serious safety hazard, citing unhygienic conditions and high fire risks.
In Thursday’s inspection blitz, six manufacturers were inspected.
All six were found non-compliant with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Four were compliant with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
16-year-old swimmer takes on Midmar Mile challenge to raise funds for cancer support
At just 16, Tana Sinclair is swimming 12 tough miles to support CANSA, p...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
SASSA suspends 70k grants after review drive
A sweeping review has put thousands of SASSA grants under scrutiny.Carol Ofori 2 hours ago