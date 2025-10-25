Undocumented migrants nabbed in N3 roadblock

Operation #NenzaniLaEzweni is under way in Mkhondeni Weighbridge and is being led by the Road Traffic Inspectorate.

KZN Transport spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, says the undocumented migrants arrested are from Malawi.

“They have also discovered a massive racket involving foreign truck drivers that are driving with fraudulent driver's licenses. One truck driver who is involved is from Switzerland.

“A taxi driver from Mozambique has been charged. He was driving this minibus taxi, transporting passengers from Ermelo to Durban without the necessary route permit. The RTI team intercepted truck drivers who were trying to avoid detection.”

