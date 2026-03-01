Unattended candle suspected in deadly Umdoni fire

KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says the blaze broke out in a shack on Saturday in the Nongoloza area.





Disaster management assessments confirmed the flames ripped through two households.





Two members of the Cibane family died when the fire spread through their informal dwelling.





The Dlamini family also lost a loved one.





Provincial Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila says although the Umdoni Fire Service was notified after the blaze had taken hold, Provincial Disaster Management teams have been deployed to provide emergency relief and assess the damage.





ALSO READ: Five children perish in Shakashead house fire





In KwaDukuza, five children died yesterday after a fire broke out in their shack.





Mzila says the exact causes of both fires are still under investigation, and an inquest has been opened.





He says officials will visit the affected families on Sunday.





"MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of eight lives following two separate structural fires that occurred in the early hours of this morning in the Umdoni and KwaDukuza Municipalities.





"MEC Buthelezi has immediately dispatched senior officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) to coordinate comprehensive humanitarian assistance and support for the affected families."





