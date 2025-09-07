UN-Habitat Office to Boost Housing in South Africa

It aims to help develop well-planned and well-governed cities, with a strong focus on providing adequate housing.





The agreement to establish the office was signed last year by the former Human Settlements Minister and representatives from the UN.





Mashatile says the office will play a key role in upgrading informal settlements into dignified homes.





"This office will serve as an important additional resource and root for our government to amongst other things strengthen the capacities of our national and local institutions."





READ: Youth unemployment a ‘Moral Emergency’ - Mashatile





He adds that it will ensure that every effort emanating from it places human rights, youth empowerment at the core of their deliverables.













He was speaking in Mpumalanga yesterday at the funeral of South Africa’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ambassador Mninwa Mahlangu.



