UN expert calls out global powers for ‘complicity in Gaza genocide’

Francesca Albanese says these states form part of an, "international system of complicity."

"My report exposes how influential states have provided diplomatic military economic and ideological support to Israel."

Albanese presented her latest report to the UN, remotely, from Cape Town on Tuesday night, as sanctions from Washington prevented her from travelling to the UN headquarters in New York.

The report 'Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime' studied the involvement of some 63 countries in Israel's operations across Gaza and the West Bank.

The UN special rapporteur says the United States and Germany provided 90% of Israel's arms imports.





"While the EU has been so quick in imposing sanctions against Russia for the Ukraine invasion, it continues as we speak to be the prime trade partner for Israel, while North America and several Arab states continue deepening economic ties with Israel.

“Only a few states have marginally reduced trade during the genocide."

Meanwhile the Israeli government has accused Hamas of violating a fragile ceasefire deal.

Blasts have been heard in Gaza after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out “powerful” air strikes.

Witnesses reported explosions and tanks firing in Gaza City and Deir al Balah.

It follows claims Hamas opened fire on Israeli forces in the south of the territory.

The group says it wasn't involved, reiterating its commitment to the US-backed ceasefire.