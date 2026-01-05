Umzumbe family massacre: MEC Shinga visits relatives
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Counsellors have been dispatched to assist a south coast family after four of their members were killed on New Year's Eve.
Officials from the Department of Social Development visited the family and community in Umzumbe on Monday as the hunt for suspects continued.
It's understood that a gunman entered the Cele family's home last Wednesday and demanded money from those inside.
They opened fire on the occupants after they were told they had no money on them.
It's understood that a woman and her two daughters were killed.
A 45-year-old man was also declared deceased at the scene.
“ We are here today to offer the family, community, and the relatives support that they might need going forward, especially psychosocial support, because there are children left behind,” said MEC Mbali Shinga.
"There are family members who were in this yard during the day.”
