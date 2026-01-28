Umzinyathi ‘fully supports’ SIU probe into municipality

The SIU announced on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the investigation the go-ahead.

According to the SIU, the probe will look into the supply, installation, and maintenance of ground dual static tanks and fuel, as well as the lease and subsequent purchase of a generator for a water treatment plant in Nquthu.

It will determine whether these contracts and related payments were fair, competitive and cost-ineffective.

In a statement, the municipality says some municipal officials have been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an internal inquiry into the allegations.

It's stressed that it remains dedicated to honesty and moral leadership by taking a clear stand against corruption.

The municipality has reassured residents that essential services and developmental initiatives will continue uninterrupted throughout the investigation.