 Umzinyathi ‘fully supports’ SIU probe into municipality
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Umzinyathi ‘fully supports’ SIU probe into municipality

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

The Umzinyathi District Municipality says it fully supports the Special Investigating Unit's probe into suspected procurement irregularities.  

SIU LOGO
SUPPLIED

The SIU announced on Monday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the investigation the go-ahead.

ALSO READ: SIU probes maladministration at uMzinyathi District Municipality

According to the SIU, the probe will look into the supply, installation, and maintenance of ground dual static tanks and fuel, as well as the lease and subsequent purchase of a generator for a water treatment plant in Nquthu.

It will determine whether these contracts and related payments were fair, competitive and cost-ineffective. 

In a statement, the municipality says some municipal officials have been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an internal inquiry into the allegations.

It's stressed that it remains dedicated to honesty and moral leadership by taking a clear stand against corruption. 

The municipality has reassured residents that essential services and developmental initiatives will continue uninterrupted throughout the investigation.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

SIU Umzinyathi Investigation Procurement
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.