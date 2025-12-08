Umzinto stabbing spree suspect takes own life

It's alleged he stabbed and killed his 32-year-old partner, and four people in the Malangeni Phase 2 area on Saturday night.





The provincial SAPS' Robert Netshiunda says it's believed the couple had an argument at home where the woman was found with multiple stab wounds.





He says after fleeing the house, the suspect allegedly targeted two men aged 53 and 58 on a road nearby.





"Police received further reports that there were two other victims, aged 37 and 51 years old, who were stabbed and succumbed to their multiple stab injuries upon arrival at a local clinic.





"Preliminary investigations suggested that the same suspect also stabbed them. The motive of the stabbing spree is under investigation."





Police later found the man's body in nearby bushes and believe he may've taken his own life.





