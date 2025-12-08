Umzimkhulu man jailed for deadly house robbery

Authorities say Thandanani Mahlaba broke into a property in Blemar two years ago.





He shot and killed a 40-year-old woman in the process.





The National Prosecuting Authority says Mahlaba was arrested the following day after being found in possession of the stolen items.





"In aggravation of the sentence, the state handed in Victim Impact Statements compiled by the deceased’s family members and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Beaufort Shinga. In their statements, they described the deceased as a caring person who brought joy to their lives. They said that their lives feel empty now that she is no longer with them," says KZN spokesperson Natasha Kara.





"Mahlaba was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances, 15 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of a firearm, three years imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rob and three years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm.





"The NPA hopes that this sentence clarifies our stance that crime will not be tolerated. This conviction underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for victims of crime and their families."





