uMshwati floods: Children make up bulk of 400 affected

Officials from the national Department of Human Settlements, assessing the storm damage, say close to 200 of the affected are children.

Minister Thembi Simelane deployed an emergency housing team to the local municipality after heavy rains caused widespread devastation, including flooding of homes and roads, on Sunday night.

Emergency teams also recovered the body of a 53-year-old woman, who was one of three people swept away by raging waters.

The department's Tsekiso Machike says the team will determine what interventions are needed.





ALSO READ:Homes destroyed, roads washed away in storm-battered uMshwathi: KZN Cogta

"There are four categories of emergency housing interventions provided by the department: restoration, relocation, rebuilding, and repairs. Should there be a need for the relocation of the affected households, the municipality will have to identify a piece of land that will be suitable for human settlement."

The search, meanwhile, for the two people still missing will continue on Wednesday.

Their cottages were swept away along a riverbank while they were inside.