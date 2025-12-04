uMshwathi floods: Cogta shifts focus to assist affected families

After more than a week-long search, recovery teams retrieved the bodies of two more victims in New Hanover on Wednesday.





The department's spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says this brings the number of victims found to three.





"All three victims have now been accounted for. Cogta MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has commended the community and the search and rescue team for their persistence in the search.





"The recoveries mark the beginning of the process to close a very painful chapter for the community of New Hanover, out of which all stakeholders and the community have committed to working more closely in the fight against climate change and to raise awareness about the dangers of building in low-lying areas.”





Heavy rains triggered severe flooding in the Midlands town last month, washing away cottages after a local river breached its banks.





The department says it has dispatched provincial disaster teams from the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to oversee the extraction and recovery process.





