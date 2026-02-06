uMngeni-uThukela Water: R3bn municipal debt ‘unlikely’ to be recovered

Chief Financial Officer Thami Mkhwanazi says much of the debt is over 120 days old and unlikely to be recovered at this stage.





Mkhwanazi presented the water utility's financial performance report for the 2024/25 financial year in Umhlanga on Thursday.





He warned that while the utility remains financially stable for now, rising municipal arrears could affect cash flow and long-term infrastructure investment.





" Of the R3.1 billion, Msunduzi owes us R1 billion, King Cetshwayo District Municipality owes us R1 billion.





"Ugu District Municipality owes us R560 million, and then you have Uthukela at R134 million. I have not mentioned the other small amounts, but those are the material amounts that make up the chunk."





