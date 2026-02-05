uMngeni-uThukela moves to cut water losses in municipalities

Chief Executive Sandile Mkhize says projects to cut non-revenue water have already been rolled out in Ugu and eThekwini, where large volumes of treated water are currently being lost before reaching consumers.





Mkhize says water losses in some municipalities range between 42 and 50 per cent.





" We believe that since the uMngeni system, which is our main system of supply, is under strain in terms of abstraction, dealing with the non-revenue water in eThekwini, which is our biggest customer, will then choose pressure from us to abstract more water from the sources which has resulted in the department even giving us a notice of non-compliance with our abstraction license."





Operations Officer Sanele Mazibuko says in eThekwini, they are analysing all systems to identify losses of the precious resource.





" One key element of losses from the city was from the Southern Aqua Act. We know that the project has been started by the city, so there is a project which will significantly reduce the amount of physical water losses, which has moved from 100 to 50 megalitres per day.





"It is as a result of some of these initiatives, which are at reticulation by the city, that they have reduced physical real water losses."





Umgeni-uThukela Water presented its annual performance report for the 2024/25 financial year in Umhlanga on Thursday.





