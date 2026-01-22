Umngeni urges proactive measures as foot-and-mouth disease grips KZN

KZN has been identified as the epicentre of the outbreak, with many farmers saying thousands of their animals have been affected.

Umngeni Municipality says foot-and-mouth disease has heightened the risk to rural towns, farming communities and the local economy.

The disease spreads mainly through the movement of infected animals.

Umngeni is calling on farming businesses to take proactive precautions to reduce risk.

These include ensuring equipment is cleaned and disinfected when moving between sites, restricting unauthorised access to farms and avoiding unauthorised movement of animals.

Businesses have been encouraged to inform clients and staff of any outbreaks promptly and to keep records of service visits to farms or rural properties.

The municipality says any suspected cases of foot-and-mouth disease must be reported immediately to the State Veterinarian at the Department of Agriculture.





Last week, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen outlined a ten-year strategy to tackle the outbreak, saying it will be implemented in phases, starting with stabilising the situation.

At the same time, Steenhuisen has formally appointed the Foot and Mouth Disease Industry Coordination Council, which is intended to support the implementation of South Africa’s national strategy to contain and control the disease.

The Northern Cape is the only province that has not been affected by the outbreak, which has also spread to two of the country’s largest feedlots.

Steenhuisen said the council will ensure that the industry plays an active, coordinated role in supporting the phased rollout of the strategy.





