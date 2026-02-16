uMngeni Municipality grants relief to FMD-affected farmers

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa last week declared the outbreak a national disaster.





The municipality says the declaration will help coordinate disease control efforts, speed up vaccinations, and protect livestock. It's rolling out rates rebates for affected landowners - particularly dairy farmers - to ease the financial strain.





Eligible farmers can submit their applications through the municipality’s website. The news comes as the Agricultural Department gets its nationwide mass vaccination campaign off the ground. Minister John Steenhuisen says it forms part of a multi-phase plan to protect the national herd and the red meat sector.





"So proactively we'll get ahead of foot and mouth disease rather than going around the country trying to chase the disease wherever it breaks out. This, we believe, will bring certainty to the sector and also will ensure that this is the last major outbreak of foot and mouth disease that we see in South Africa.





Obviously it requires a large scale number of vaccines," said Steenhuisen.





e imported over 2 million vaccines last year, and of course we now have millions more vaccines that are going to be flowing into the country. And of course, our own locally produced vaccine."





Meanwhile the Zambian government has suspended all livestock imports from South Africa following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth. It's revoked all permits for cloven-hoofed animals and other related products with immediate effect.





