Umngeni community ’shaken’ by murder, kidnapping of local man

Mike Pryor's body was found burnt beyond recognition inside the boot of a car at a grazing farm on Sunday morning.

Investigators later confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the 58-year-old, who had earlier been reported kidnapped in Nottingham Road.

Police say the motive for the killing remains unknown.

Pryor was from Kwa Heri Farm in the Indezi Valley.

Umngeni Deputy Mayor Sandile Mnikathi says the killing has left the community deeply shaken.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the prior family during this incredibly difficult time where they find comfort and strength in the love and support of the community.”

