uMngeni-uThukela assures no disruptions amid reservoir shutdown

It says the shutdown, which began on Friday, is to allow for an inspection of the reservoir’s internal structure.

Spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo says the intervention is essential to ensure the structural integrity of the reservoir and to maintain optimal water quality compliance throughout its operational life.

“The shutdown will conclude on 03 November 2025. During this period, Reservoir 3 will be used to supply both the Southern and Northern Aqueducts which supply water to parts of the eThekwini Metro.

“There are no expected supply restrictions during this time, as production levels will remain normal. However, residents are encouraged to continue practicing water conservation and to use water sparingly.”

