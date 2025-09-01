Umlazi 'taxi hitman' arrested for murder

Mohammed Hammid was gunned down in July outside a food outlet in Montclair, in the south of Durban.





It's understood he went there with his wife to meet a taxi owner who allegedly promised him a work permit to join a local taxi association.





KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says while Hammid waited for his wife who was in the store, another vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire.





"He was declared dead at the scene and his licenced firearm was found in his possession. Metro police officers who were in the vicinity noticed the getaway vehicle driving recklessly along South Coast Road and gave chase.

Two suspects shot dead in KwaMashu





"The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled, one on foot and others got inside a red Toyota Etios and escaped. An R5 rifle with two magazines and another magazine of a handgun were found inside the suspects' vehicle."





Netshiunda says the case was handed to the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit, who traced a suspect to Umlazi last week Thursday.





He will apply for bail in court this week.





