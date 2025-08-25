Umlazi pupils arrested for vandalism
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka says he's shocked and disappointed by the vandalism that took place at a Durban school.
Pupils at Mzwamandla High School in Umlazi were filmed destroying property.
They were seen in the video tearing and pulling electric cables out of the classroom walls and roof, while others encourage them.
In a statement, MEC Hlomuka has slammed the conduct is criminal and that it will not be tolerated.
He says of even greater concern is that this act was recorded and circulated on social media, glorifying poor behaviour.
READ: KZN Education vows to take action after attacks
He's welcomed the swift action by school management, which led to the arrest of those involved.
The pupils will also face internal disciplinary processes.
The MEC has called on communities to work with police and report any criminal behaviour at schools.
