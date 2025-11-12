Umlazi man in court for fake booze
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday on suspicion of illegally manufacturing and selling fake alcohol.
A 29-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday on suspicion of illegally manufacturing and selling fake alcohol.
He was arrested by the Hawks in a joint operation in Umlazi on Tuesday.
Police say they acted on a tip-off about a tuck shop where ethanol was being mixed with water and sold as Smirnoff vodka.
When officers arrived, they caught the suspect red-handed, mixing pure ethanol with water in the bottles.
Hawks says they seized large amounts of ethanol, empty bottles, and branded caps, with a street value of over R73,000.
ALSO READ: Hawks bust sophisticated fake booze factory in Howick
The suspect later led officers to another house, where 250-litre chemical containers were found.
He is expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court.
“The joint operation between the Hawks, Counter Narcotics, Metro Drug Team and Infrastructure Task Team underscores the importance of interagency cooperation in the fight against illicit trade and counterfeit goods in KwaZulu-Natal,” said the head of the KZN Hawks, Lesetja Senona.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Parents’ guide to safely vetting online schools in South Africa
Before enrolling your child in an online school, verifying accreditation...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Cheating husband wins court case after mistress was forced to repay ‘hidden’ R610,000
A cheating husband has won an appeal that turned the tables on his ex-gi...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago