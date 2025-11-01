Umlazi gunman handed five life sentences for killing spree
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Prosecutors in KwaZulu-Natal say they hope the punishment
handed down to a Durban gunman, who went on a deadly shooting spree in Umlazi,
will serve as a deterrent for violent crime.
The Durban High Court on Friday sentenced Siphamandla Gumede to five life terms and another 40 years behind bars for the 2023 attacks.
Gumede and his accomplices gunned down five Nontlomelo Golumbiza, Nandipha Ndabeni, Nkosinathi Phutheni, Cebolenkosi Zwane and Mbongeni Nkwanyana before robbing them of their cell phones, TV and other items.
One person survived the shootings.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KZN, Natasha Kara says Gumede was arrested while awaiting trial for another case.
“Following the sentencing proceedings, Gumede made an application for leave to appeal both the conviction and sentence. This was dismissed by the court.
“The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence. We remain resolute in our pursuit for justice on behalf of the victims of crime and their families. We hope that sentences of this nature serve as a deterrent to like-minded people.”
Gumede’s sentences will run concurrently.
