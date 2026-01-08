Umlazi Comtech High founding principal hailed for ‘leadership, competencies’

Lucky Luthuli passed away last month.





The KZN Education Department says he was a dedicated and committed educator whose contribution to quality education has left a lasting impact on the school community.





Mangosuthu University of Technology has also paid tribute, describing Luthuli as a visionary educator whose influence will be felt for generations.





The university says it shared a strong and meaningful partnership with Umlazi Comtech High School during Luthuli’s tenure.





It says he opened the doors of Comtech to MUT, allowing the institution to implement its Anchor Strategy, aimed at supporting and developing neighbouring schools.





“Mr Luthuli was not only my teacher, but also became my executive mentor. We reconnected when I became a member of Udodana eWeseli, and I would often remind him that there was no principal as loved and appreciated as he was, not only by former students, but also by teachers who were never at Comtech, and by the broader community.





“Remarkably, even his medical doctor was one of his former students,” said one of his former students, Safety and Health Specialist Lizwi Masondo.





"Mr Luthuli’s leadership and competencies are unmatched, and I hope that the current generation in the education sector can follow in his footsteps and pick up on his exceptional leadership abilities.”





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)