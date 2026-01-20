uMkhanyakude flood victims tell of heartbreak as rains wreak havoc

Hundreds have taken shelter at community halls, schools, and with neighbours and relatives, after heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding across KZN's northern region last week.According to the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department, 158 households have been affected, with 70 homes completely destroyed.No fatalities or injuries have been reported.Mbali Nkosi, whose home is in one of the hardest-hit areas of Jozini, says this is not the first time her home has been affected."Everytime there are heavy rains our house gets flooded, it happened in 2022, and again this time.“A lot has been damaged, our furniture and clothes, and there is mud everywhere inside the house. It is painful because I live with my 80-year-old grandmother and a two-year-old child. We are now hoping the municipality will help us with tools to drain the water."Buyisiwe Sibiya from uMhlabuyalingana says residents are uncertain how they will survive in the aftermath of the disaster."The damage is extensive. The road leading to my house is completely submerged.“As soon as I saw water streaming into my home, I packed some of my belongings and rushed to a nearby school, where many of us have taken shelter. What broke my heart was seeing the garden that I, along with other women, work on to make a living completely turned into a dam."





In Mpumalanga province, President Cyril Ramaphosa said national government will assist the flood-stricken province in every way possible

He visited the Nkomazi Municipality on Monday to assess the extent of the damage.

The National Disaster Management Centre has officially classified the inclement weather, which has ravaged parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga as a national disaster.

Atleast 30 people have died.

Ramaphosa has promised an all hands on deck approach to weather-related disasters.

"We are now in an era where climate change is quite evident to everyone. We are now developing our own disaster responses so that when we have disasters like these, floods and fires and other forms of disasters, we are able to respond as quickly and effectively as possible."

