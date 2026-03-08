Umkhanyakude residents struggle with ongoing water shortages

Some locals say it’s a never-ending struggle to access to clean water.

"We don't have taps. We have to buy water from water cans. Even when the municipality brings water cans, they bring one after two weeks without water.





"I have to buy water that is not even clean, says one man."

A woman says taps were installed in their area four years ago but have been a white elephant.

"Ever since [they were installed] there has been no water and we are sharing river water with cows and goats.”

Another resident says they use water for almost everything and to not have enough is a huge problem.

Almost all my childhood life was in that experience, possibly from when I was still in school. We were using the tanks even then."





District Mayor Siphile Mdaka claims the municipality has made significant progress in expanding water infrastructure in uMkhanyakude.

He says they have also focussed efforts on extending water connections to underserved areas.

The mayor has singled out population growth and illegal water connections as being the biggest challenges to their efforts to reliably supply potable water to communities.

"In the area of Jozini in particular, currently we are purifying over 60 million liters a day in all our plants around Jozini. Of course, there are areas which are still without running water, which we have to mitigate in those areas, in terms of provision of water tankers. The municipality, particularly in this financial year, we've been able to buy our own water tankers."

“The tankers have addressed the issue of cost savings and our own capacity to deliver at any given opportunity. There are areas where we had, over the past few years, good running water, but because of the population growth and the demand, you’ll find that the scheme in that area would collapse.”





