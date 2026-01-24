uMkhanyakude Mayor moves to prevent building in flood-risk areas

The Mayor of uMkhanyakude District says he'll engage with traditional leaders and local councillors to ensure residents don't build homes in flood prone areas.





The district was recently hit with heavy rains - with the regions of Jozini and Mhlabuyalingana the worst affected





Speaking to Newswatch, Mayor Siphile Mdaka says he visited the eManguzi area this week to assess the extent of damage.

"In Mhlabuyalingana alone there are over 90 households that have been affected, including schools, the clinics, the infrastructure such as roads, in our case, even some pipe water."

He says some displaced families have been temporarily placed at a local school while others are in community centres.





Mdaka said residents will have to be relocated to areas that aren't flood-prone.





"Some of these areas over a period of time, they've been full service. These are areas where there's access now to clean water. There's access to roads, electricity, and they are close to town. So because of these reasons, there will be an interest for communities to come around those areas. But most of these areas are under traditional leadership, which is managed by the Ingonyama Trust."





We, we have to. Ensure that no one is allocated a piece of land where there's a possibility of flooding wetland.





Mdaka says the farmers have also been affected because with their crops washed away. He says the municipality is working with various KZN government departments to find solutions to assist the affected community.

