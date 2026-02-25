Umhlatuzana drug lab raided, mandrax and cocaine seized

Officers from the Hawks, eThekwini metro police and the South African Police Service carried out a joint operation across several locations on Wednesday.





One man has been arrested, while the search at the property continued into the early afternoon.





The Hawks say the early morning raid followed a three-year investigation, during which they have been tracking an alleged drug syndicate.





The road has been completely blocked by police vehicles, and the house's entrance has been cordoned off with tape.





Inside, officers were searching the premises and counting the drugs that had already been seized.





Other officers were combing through a vehicle parked in the garage.





KZN Hawks spokesperson Sibu Ncane has confirmed that mandrax and cocaine were found on the premises.





The exact quantity of drugs seized has not been determined.





He added that a room behind the house appeared to have been used as a functioning drug lab.





"There are small machines, and we consider that these machines are being used to produce the drug. It's believed an occupant earlier flushed some of the drugs down the toilet.”





Officers were seen removing a manhole cover to try and recover the discarded substances.





Ncane also confirmed that searches were conducted in other areas across Durban.